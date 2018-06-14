Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8244784452377 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated opened at $132.28 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $249.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.70). Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

