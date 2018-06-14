Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News headlines about Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coeur Mining earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.209673028293 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of Coeur Mining opened at $8.03 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $44,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $264,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

