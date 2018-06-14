Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (RFI) Share Price

Press coverage about Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5880630376653 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd traded up $0.05, reaching $12.44, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,739. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th.

