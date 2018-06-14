Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Stake Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Coherent worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COHR. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Coherent by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coherent to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.70. The company had a trading volume of 444,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.47 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.82 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

