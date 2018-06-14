Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences traded down $0.55, hitting $15.10, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 828,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,841. The company has a market capitalization of $978.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.48. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.10.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, insider Dennis M. Lanfear sold 20,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $341,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

