Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,401,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,079 shares of company stock worth $8,981,683 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

