Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 150,000 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $3,790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 441,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 19th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 44,400 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,154,400.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical traded down $1.19, hitting $26.29, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,890. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 72.87% and a negative net margin of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2835.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

