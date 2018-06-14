Comerica Bank Sells 21,614 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp traded down $0.20, hitting $56.50, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 192,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $384,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

