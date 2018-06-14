Comerica Bank Takes Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $4,819,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $51,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

BlackBerry opened at $12.33 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a net margin of 43.46% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

