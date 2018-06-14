Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Commerce Bancshares to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares opened at $65.34 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $312.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 46,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $3,005,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,867,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Petrie sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $50,821.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,419.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,330 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

