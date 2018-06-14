Commercial Metals (CMC) PT Raised to $24.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.36 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of Commercial Metals opened at $23.90 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

