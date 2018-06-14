Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin traded down $2.79, reaching $311.56, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,766. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.69 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.26.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

