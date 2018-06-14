United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $3,705,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.47.

United Parcel Service traded down $0.68, hitting $116.65, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

