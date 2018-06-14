CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report $178.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.70 million to $179.00 million. CommVault Systems reported sales of $165.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year sales of $767.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $772.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $848.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $835.00 million to $871.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. CommVault Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

CommVault Systems traded up $0.25, reaching $68.45, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 414,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,560. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.02, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.14. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

In other news, insider Al Bunte sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $3,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $919,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,900.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,172. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

