Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,990 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Bank of America downgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Vertical Group began coverage on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

