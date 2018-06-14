Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,303 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,183,000 after buying an additional 1,299,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,210,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,467,000 after purchasing an additional 797,935 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,929,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,439,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 731,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 632,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $32.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 39,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $914,999.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,715.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market opened at $21.39 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.