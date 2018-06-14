Head to Head Analysis: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Horiba (HRIBF)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Horiba’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $4.47 billion 4.74 $684.00 million $2.36 28.10 Horiba $1.57 billion 1.66 N/A N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Horiba.

Risk & Volatility

Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horiba has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agilent Technologies and Horiba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92 Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $72.81, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Agilent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilent Technologies is more favorable than Horiba.

Profitability

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Horiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 5.02% 18.01% 9.80% Horiba N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Agilent Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Horiba does not pay a dividend. Agilent Technologies pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Horiba on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has collaboration with the University of Southern California Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.