Head to Head Comparison: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) vs. Allianz (AZSEY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS: AZSEY) and Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Health Insurance Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.72% 10.35% 0.80% Health Insurance Innovations 6.17% 20.15% 13.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Health Insurance Innovations does not pay a dividend. Allianz pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Allianz has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Insurance Innovations has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allianz and Health Insurance Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $123.78 billion 0.75 $7.69 billion $1.72 12.32 Health Insurance Innovations $250.48 million 2.32 $17.88 million $1.20 28.83

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Health Insurance Innovations. Allianz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Insurance Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allianz and Health Insurance Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 6 2 0 2.25 Health Insurance Innovations 0 0 8 0 3.00

Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus price target of $44.70, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than Allianz.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats Allianz on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. The company designs and structures individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

