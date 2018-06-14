Comparing Atlantic Capital (ACBI) & Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC)

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Capital and Enterprise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital $112.46 million 4.84 -$3.72 million $0.53 39.43 Enterprise Bancorp $120.71 million 3.89 $19.39 million N/A N/A

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Atlantic Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Atlantic Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital -1.65% 4.92% 0.57% Enterprise Bancorp 16.55% 11.03% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic Capital and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Capital presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Atlantic Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Atlantic Capital does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Atlantic Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. It also provides trust and wealth management, treasury management, and depository services; electronic payment services to payroll companies and other high transaction volume clients; capital market services; small business administration and franchise program loans; and online and mobile banking services. The company serves corporate and business clients in various industry sectors, such as industrial and manufacturing, financial services, business services, not-for-profit, consumer service, and retail; and public real estate investment trusts, corporate and commercial real estate clients, and other private clients. It operates through 15 branches located primarily in the metropolitan areas of Atlanta, Georgia; and Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services. In addition, the company offers cash management services; various investment advisory and management services, including customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; and insurance products, such as property and casualty, employee benefits, and risk-management solutions. As of January 25, 2018, it had 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

