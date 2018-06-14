Comparing Graham (GHM) and IMI (IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS: IMIAY) and Graham (NYSE:GHM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMI and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMI $2.24 billion 1.52 N/A N/A N/A Graham $77.53 million 3.16 -$9.84 million N/A N/A

IMI has higher revenue and earnings than Graham.

Dividends

IMI pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Graham pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IMI and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMI N/A N/A N/A Graham -12.70% 1.65% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IMI and Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMI 0 3 2 0 2.40 Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

IMI has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Graham beats IMI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

