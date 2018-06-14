Comparing STMicroelectronics (STM) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STMicroelectronics and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67 IPG Photonics 0 1 6 0 2.86

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.13%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $274.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given IPG Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $8.35 billion 2.78 $802.00 million $0.98 26.44 IPG Photonics $1.41 billion 9.20 $347.61 million $7.26 33.24

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 10.67% 19.45% 10.82% IPG Photonics 25.56% 21.59% 18.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. IPG Photonics does not pay a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats STMicroelectronics on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

