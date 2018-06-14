Analyzing National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Its Competitors

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS: NABZY) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare National Australia Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $24.56 billion $4.03 billion 10.68 National Australia Bank Competitors $7.11 billion $1.24 billion 17.27

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. National Australia Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. National Australia Bank pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 35.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A National Australia Bank Competitors -3.63% -27.19% -0.22%

Risk & Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Australia Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Australia Bank Competitors 1008 4878 4578 236 2.38

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.06%. Given National Australia Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Australia Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

National Australia Bank beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and NZ Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; equipment and vehicle loans; short term loans for micro enterprises; and debtor, invoice, and trade finance, as well as business overdrafts. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, credit card, personal loan, home loan, caravan and trailer, and life insurance; and superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services; and travel services, as well as investment products. Further, it provides credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 796 branches and business banking centers, and 2,934 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

