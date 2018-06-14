Financial Review: New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) vs. Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) and Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

New Age Beverages has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Craft Brew Alliance has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Age Beverages and Craft Brew Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Beverages 0 0 3 0 3.00 Craft Brew Alliance 0 3 2 0 2.40

New Age Beverages currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 263.37%. Craft Brew Alliance has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given New Age Beverages’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Age Beverages is more favorable than Craft Brew Alliance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Age Beverages and Craft Brew Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Beverages $52.18 million 1.28 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Craft Brew Alliance $207.46 million 1.85 $9.52 million $0.14 142.14

Craft Brew Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Beverages.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of New Age Beverages shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of New Age Beverages shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Beverages and Craft Brew Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Beverages -10.35% -10.28% -8.04% Craft Brew Alliance 5.38% 3.62% 2.23%

Summary

Craft Brew Alliance beats New Age Beverages on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. The company offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally. New Age Beverages Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs, as well as sells apparel and other merchandise at these pubs. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

