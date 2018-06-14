Contrasting Geospace Technologies (GEOS) & MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MTS Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MTS Systems and Geospace Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

MTS Systems presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. Given MTS Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MTS Systems is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MTS Systems and Geospace Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.23 $25.08 million $2.22 24.57 Geospace Technologies $73.72 million 2.37 -$56.79 million N/A N/A

MTS Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Geospace Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MTS Systems and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems 7.40% 8.03% 3.05% Geospace Technologies -66.59% -24.62% -23.36%

Risk & Volatility

MTS Systems has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Geospace Technologies does not pay a dividend. MTS Systems pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of MTS Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of MTS Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MTS Systems beats Geospace Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables. In addition, this segment offers installation, professional training, calibration and metrology, technical consulting, and onsite and factory repair and maintenance services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The company's Sensors segment offers sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, force, and sound measurement; and piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, defense, and research and development markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment also provides other non-seismic products that consist of sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication for the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables and connectors; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.