ZK International Group (ZKIN) and Parker-Hannifin (PH) Head to Head Comparison

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ZK International Group does not pay a dividend. Parker-Hannifin pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and ZK International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $12.03 billion 1.90 $983.41 million $8.11 21.20 ZK International Group $44.95 million 1.86 $5.87 million $0.45 14.04

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group. ZK International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parker-Hannifin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ZK International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Parker-Hannifin and ZK International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 5 9 0 2.64 ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus price target of $197.86, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and ZK International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 7.16% 23.63% 8.27% ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats ZK International Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and their replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, including control actuation systems and components, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inserting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pneumatic control components, power conditioning and management systems, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes. This segment markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.

