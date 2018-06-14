Comparing SPS Commerce (SPSC) and MAM Software Group (MAMS)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) and MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

This table compares SPS Commerce and MAM Software Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce -0.95% 3.01% 2.52% MAM Software Group 13.58% 39.31% 15.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and MAM Software Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $220.57 million 6.09 -$2.44 million $0.42 184.21 MAM Software Group $31.60 million 3.51 $4.57 million $0.38 23.18

MAM Software Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPS Commerce. MAM Software Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of MAM Software Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of MAM Software Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SPS Commerce and MAM Software Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 2 6 0 2.75 MAM Software Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.12%. MAM Software Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.52%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than MAM Software Group.

Risk and Volatility

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAM Software Group has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats MAM Software Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The company's business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.