Tailored Brands (TLRD) vs. Francesca’s (FRAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Francesca’s (NASDAQ: FRAN) and Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Francesca’s and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s 1.58% 9.35% 5.54% Tailored Brands 2.93% -245.27% 5.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Francesca’s and Tailored Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s $471.68 million 0.47 $15.56 million $0.52 11.94 Tailored Brands $3.30 billion 0.38 $96.70 million $2.20 11.46

Tailored Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s. Tailored Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Francesca’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Francesca’s and Tailored Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s 0 5 1 0 2.17 Tailored Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Francesca’s currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Tailored Brands has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 42.48%. Given Francesca’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Francesca’s is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Francesca’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Tailored Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Francesca’s has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tailored Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Francesca’s does not pay a dividend. Tailored Brands pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tailored Brands beats Francesca’s on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of March 27, 2018, the company operated 721 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated 1,477 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, Joseph Abboud, and K&G; and 38 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Dimensions, Alexandra, Yaffy, and Twin Hill brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through dimensions.co.uk, alexandra.co.uk, and twinhill.com Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, quick service restaurant, car rental, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

