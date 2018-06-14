Contrasting Emerge Energy Services (EMES) and United States Lime & Minerals (USLM)

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE: EMES) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Emerge Energy Services has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Emerge Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and United States Lime & Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $364.30 million 0.68 -$6.83 million ($0.12) -66.33 United States Lime & Minerals $144.84 million 3.25 $27.14 million N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerge Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Emerge Energy Services and United States Lime & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 5 2 0 2.29 United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerge Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Emerge Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Emerge Energy Services is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services 1.53% 19.61% 3.03% United States Lime & Minerals 18.61% 9.73% 8.61%

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Emerge Energy Services does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Emerge Energy Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing. Emerge Energy Services GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Emerge Energy Services LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

