Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Increased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,805 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions opened at $78.02 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $220,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,195,734. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

