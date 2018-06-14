Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugroup Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.71 ($63.62).

Get Compugroup Medical alerts:

ETR COP opened at €44.12 ($51.30) on Thursday. Compugroup Medical has a 1 year low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 1 year high of €60.30 ($70.12).

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.