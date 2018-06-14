CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stake Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of CONMED worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 47,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CONMED by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CONMED by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CONMED traded up $0.89, reaching $73.87, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 109,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,631. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.51 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

In other CONMED news, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $202,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,218.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan Folkert sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $286,496.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,134.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,856. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.