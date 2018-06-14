Constellation Brands (STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Constellation Brands traded up $0.72, reaching $225.08, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $176.21 and a 12-month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $4,088,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,269 shares of company stock worth $8,048,757 in the last ninety days. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

