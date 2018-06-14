Head to Head Review: Abaxis (ABAX) versus Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Abaxis (NASDAQ: ABAX) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Abaxis and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abaxis 11.11% 10.65% 9.12% Rockwell Automation 6.34% 42.38% 13.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abaxis and Rockwell Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abaxis $244.70 million 7.78 $27.17 million $1.29 64.53 Rockwell Automation $6.31 billion 3.56 $825.70 million $6.76 26.47

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Abaxis. Rockwell Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abaxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Abaxis has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Abaxis and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abaxis 1 7 1 0 2.00 Rockwell Automation 0 11 3 0 2.21

Abaxis presently has a consensus target price of $58.33, suggesting a potential downside of 29.92%. Rockwell Automation has a consensus target price of $188.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Rockwell Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Abaxis.

Dividends

Abaxis pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Abaxis pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Abaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Abaxis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Abaxis on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents. It also provides VetScan VS2, a chemistry, electrolyte, immunoassay, and blood gas analyzer delivering results from a sample of whole blood, serum, or plasma; VetScan profiles, which are packaged as single-use plastic veterinary reagent discs; and VetScan HM5, VetScan HM2, VetScan HMII, and VetScan HMT hematology instruments, as well as reagent kits for veterinary applications. In addition, the company offers VetScan VSpro that assists the diagnosis and evaluation of suspected bleeding disorders, toxicity/poisoning, disseminated intravascular coagulation evaluation, hepatic disease, monitoring therapy, and disease progression states; VetScan VSpro coagulation test to evaluate prothrombin and the activated partial thromboplastin times; VetScan VSpro fibrinogen test for in-vitro determination of fibrinogen levels in equine platelet poor plasma from a citrated stabilized whole blood sample; and i-STAT that delivers blood gas, electrolyte, chemistry, and hematology results. Further, it provides VetScan rapid tests for the detection of various diseases, as well as sells products developed through its patented Orbos discrete lyophilization process to companies for other applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Abaxis, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Union City, California.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control. This segment also offers configuration and visualization software, which is used to operate and supervise control platforms, process control software, and manufacturing execution systems and information solution software to enhance productivity and meet regulatory requirements; and other products comprising sensors, machine safety components, and linear motion control products. The Control Products & Solutions segment offers low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, motor and circuit protection devices, AC/DC variable frequency drives, push buttons, signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays, and timers; and various packaged solutions, such as configured drives and motor control centers to automation and information solutions. This segment also offers life-cycle support services, such as technical support and repair, asset management, training, maintenance, and safety and network consulting services. The company's brands include Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. It serves food and beverage, home and personal care, life sciences, automotive and tire, oil and gas, and mining and metal industries through independent distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Rockwell Automation Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

