Contrasting CBRE Group (CBRE) & Landsec (LSGOF)

CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) and Landsec (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsec has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Landsec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.48% 24.15% 8.43% Landsec N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and Landsec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $14.21 billion 1.15 $691.47 million $2.71 17.73 Landsec $863.94 million 10.68 $147.72 million $0.57 21.83

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Landsec. CBRE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landsec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBRE Group and Landsec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 3 7 1 2.82 Landsec 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.61, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Landsec.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Landsec on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Landsec

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 23.7 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.2 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.