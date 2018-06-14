Analyzing Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) and Otter Tail (OTTR)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) and Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Otter Tail and Enel Generacion Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 1 2 0 0 1.67 Enel Generacion Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00

Otter Tail presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.45%. Enel Generacion Chile has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Enel Generacion Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Generacion Chile is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Risk and Volatility

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otter Tail and Enel Generacion Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $849.35 million 2.15 $72.43 million $1.86 24.76 Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 2.38 N/A N/A N/A

Otter Tail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enel Generacion Chile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Otter Tail pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail and Enel Generacion Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 9.02% 11.57% 4.07% Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 18.43% 10.37%

Summary

Enel Generacion Chile beats Otter Tail on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. It serves approximately 130,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail Corporation's Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

About Enel Generacion Chile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transportation, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation, production, transportation, and distribution of natural gas; and investment, construction, and maintenance of public or private wharves and ports; production, transportation, and distribution of fuel; and provision project engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

