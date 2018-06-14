Kinder Morgan (KMI) vs. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Critical Review

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Kinder Morgan pays out 121.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $13.71 billion 2.73 $183.00 million $0.66 25.68 Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit $40.52 billion 0.47 $915.00 million $1.21 14.44

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Kinder Morgan. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 0 4 15 0 2.79 Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit 0 1 12 0 2.92

Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus target price of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Kinder Morgan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kinder Morgan is more favorable than Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit.

Profitability

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan 1.95% 4.57% 2.05% Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit 2.56% 5.13% 1.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit beats Kinder Morgan on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coke, steel, and coal; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Washington; and Jet Fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. As of February 5, 2018, Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns or operates approximately 85,000 miles of pipelines and 152 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. Its midstream operations include ownership and operation of natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, natural gas processing plants, natural gas treating facilities, and natural gas conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company's NGL transportation and services operations include ownership of approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

