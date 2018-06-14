Contrasting Huntsman (HUN) & Olin (OLN)

Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) and Olin (NYSE:OLN) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntsman and Olin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $8.36 billion 0.94 $636.00 million $2.48 13.26 Olin $6.27 billion 0.82 $549.50 million $0.81 37.89

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Olin. Huntsman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and Olin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 8.98% 27.32% 7.81% Olin 8.69% 5.81% 1.60%

Dividends

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Olin pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Huntsman pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Olin pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Huntsman and Olin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 0 3 10 0 2.77 Olin 0 3 6 0 2.67

Huntsman presently has a consensus price target of $36.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. Olin has a consensus price target of $36.85, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Olin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olin is more favorable than Huntsman.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Olin shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Huntsman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Olin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Huntsman has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olin has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntsman beats Olin on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition products, including shotshells, small caliber centerfire, and rimfire ammunition products for hunters and recreational shooters, and law enforcement agencies; small caliber military ammunition products for use in infantry and mounted weapons; and industrial products comprising gauge loads and powder-actuated tool loads for maintenance applications in power and concrete industries, and construction industry. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

