Oshkosh (OSK) & Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) Critical Contrast

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS: SAGKF) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 5.21% 18.63% 8.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stagecoach Group and Oshkosh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oshkosh 0 4 9 0 2.69

Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $94.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Oshkosh’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Dividends

Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Stagecoach Group does not pay a dividend. Oshkosh pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oshkosh has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Oshkosh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $5.34 billion 0.19 $183.47 million $0.32 5.63 Oshkosh $6.83 billion 0.79 $285.60 million $4.25 17.20

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Stagecoach Group. Stagecoach Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Stagecoach Group on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through four segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of 6,900 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 9 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,300 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates bus services under contract, transit authorities, and others; commuter bus services; inter-city coach services; bus tours; charter operations; and sightseeing bus services through a fleet of approximately 2,300 vehicles in the United States and Canada. In addition, it operates South West Trains in south west England out of London Waterloo railway station, as well as Island Line services on the Isle of Wight; East Midlands main line train services to London St Pancras, regional rail services in the East Midlands area, and inter-regional services between Norwich and Liverpool; the Virgin Trains East Coast providing inter-city train services between London to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, and York; and Supertram, a light rail network incorporating three routes in the city of Sheffield. Stagecoach Group plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides severe-duty, and heavy-and medium-payload tactical trucks for the department of defense, such as hauling tanks, missile systems, ammunition, fuel, troops, and cargo for combat units and light-payload tactical vehicles. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial fire apparatus; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides snow removal vehicles; broadcast and communication vehicles comprising electronic field production trailers, and satellite and electronic news gathering vehicles; and command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants and vehicle components, and refuse collection vehicles to concrete ready-mix and waste services industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

