Contrasting American Axle (AXL) and Stoneridge (SRI)

Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) and American Axle (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stoneridge alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stoneridge and American Axle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Axle 2 3 7 0 2.42

Stoneridge presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. American Axle has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Given American Axle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Risk & Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and American Axle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $824.44 million 1.06 $45.17 million $1.57 19.49 American Axle $6.27 billion 0.31 $337.10 million $3.75 4.59

American Axle has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge. American Axle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stoneridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and American Axle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge 5.89% 20.81% 8.86% American Axle 4.92% 28.46% 5.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Axle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems, as well as camera-based vision systems, monitors, and related products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment provides in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle monitoring and tracking devices. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. operates in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

American Axle Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears and shafts, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment produces thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, China, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.