Control4 (CTRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTRL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Control4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Control4 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.65 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ CTRL opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.25. Control4 has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Control4’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Control4 news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $313,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,622 shares in the company, valued at $802,827.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $167,791.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $130,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,815 shares of company stock worth $703,523. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Control4 by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Control4 during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Control4 during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Control4 by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Control4 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

