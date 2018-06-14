ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. operates as a IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. The company provides technology offerings which span the core technology markets – collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security. It has partnership with Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. ConvergeOne Holdings Inc. formerly known Forum Merger Corporation is based in Eagan, Minnesota. “

CVON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConvergeOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVON traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,859. The company has a market capitalization of $665.01 million and a PE ratio of 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ConvergeOne has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $306.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that ConvergeOne will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConvergeOne news, Director David Boris sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $88,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,331 shares of company stock worth $376,741 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConvergeOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConvergeOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in ConvergeOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ConvergeOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

ConvergeOne Company Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

