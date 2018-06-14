Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $11.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

In related news, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $3,258,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,463,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.66, for a total value of $380,146.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,839. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $834,681,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,730,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $624,849,000 after buying an additional 119,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $300,476,000 after buying an additional 126,156 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 710,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,670,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 699,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,043,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies opened at $224.50 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $215.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

