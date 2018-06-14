Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,635 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Copa makes up approximately 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Copa worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Copa by 44.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 24.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 192,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after buying an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.76 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.44. Copa had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copa from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

