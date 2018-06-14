COPYTRACK (CPY) Trading Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. COPYTRACK has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $4,410.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COPYTRACK token can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, COPYTRACK has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COPYTRACK alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00602292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00223886 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00043388 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093937 BTC.

COPYTRACK Token Profile

COPYTRACK was first traded on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,342,937 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq. The official website for COPYTRACK is copytrack.io. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COPYTRACK Token Trading

COPYTRACK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for COPYTRACK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPYTRACK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.