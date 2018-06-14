Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 225.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares during the period. CoreSite Realty makes up approximately 4.1% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CoreSite Realty worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.19 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

CoreSite Realty traded up $2.13, hitting $107.19, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,228. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.64). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.73%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,412.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,398 shares of company stock worth $1,837,818. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

