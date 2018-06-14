Corvus Gold (KOR) Given New C$3.80 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from C$1.80 to C$3.80 in a research report issued on Thursday. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.32% from the company’s current price.

Corvus Gold stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.67. 45,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,384. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$3.20.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper projects. Its principal property includes the North Bullfrog project consisting of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in the Bullfrog Hills of northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.