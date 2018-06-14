SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (RWX) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF opened at $39.97 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

