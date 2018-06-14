Covington Capital Management Acquires New Stake in MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MSA Safety by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety opened at $94.53 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.47. MSA Safety Inc has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In other news, insider Randall Killeen sold 1,700 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.73, for a total transaction of $162,741.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kerry M. Bove sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $584,540.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,852 shares of company stock worth $2,710,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

