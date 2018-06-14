Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for argenx (ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on argenx from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on argenx in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

argenx traded down $3.35, hitting $94.95, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.02. argenx has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. BB Biotech AG bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,920,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

