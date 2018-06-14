Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Share Price

Headlines about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.5420523529269 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store opened at $160.54 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $141.75 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $152.00 price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

